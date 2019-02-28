Time finally may be right for pharmaceutical reform

In response to rising public ire over soaring prescription drug prices, an avalanche of pricing-transparency and cost-containment bills have cascaded into the congressional hopper in the last few years. Yet precious few have emerged to make a meaningful difference, and it isn’t hard to understand why.

Why is it virtually impossible to enact banking reform or handgun restrictions on the federal level, or PERS reform at the state level, to name just three examples? Because bankers and handgun manufacturers are represented by powerful lobbies than keep federal campaign funds flush with cash — particularly on the Republican side. And because public employees are represented by powerful lobbies that enrich state campaigns in like fashion — almost exclusively on the Democratic side.

So it is with the nation’s powerful pharmaceutical industry. Ten companies accounted for more than half of all health care profits reported last fall, and nine are pillars of Big Pharma. In good measure, they have attained and retained their exalted status because they shower money on candidates.

However:

Democrats seized control of the House last year. Democratic presidential candidates are virtually all climbing aboard the Pharma reform bandwagon. President Trump has chosen a good line himself, though to no real effect so far. Ten GOP senators recently supported legislation to facilitate Canadian importation. An array of moderate or populist Republicans, led by Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, are open to supporting reform in some fashion. And Grassley is about to join ranking committee Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon in giving Big Pharma lobbyists a sound public grilling. So the stage may be set for at least some modest progress.

As Wyden noted in his opening blast:

AbbVie has pushed the price of its arthritis drug Humira, the nation’s top overall seller, from $19,000 a year to $38,000 a year since 2012. And the company has tied its CEO’s compensation to Humira sales for several years.

In response to a shot from Trump, Pfizer publicly pledged to freeze prices on drugs led by Lyrica, now generating $4.5 billion in annual sales on the strength of an accumulated cost hike of 163 percent over six years. But it recently raised prices again on virtually the whole lot, including Lyrica.

Since 2010, Sanofi has more than tripled the price of insulin, which joined the market almost 100 years ago. And last year, Merck & Co. responded to criticism by cutting the prices on drugs generating virtually no revenue, but maintaining its cash cows, Keytruda and Januvia.

The immediate Grassley-Wyden push is aimed merely at closing some particularly egregious loopholes and stemming some particularly flagrant abuses.

But presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, and potential contender Jeff Merkley of Oregon, have introduced bills tying American prices to the vastly lower developed-nation average. Moves to grant Medicare direct negotiating authority, boost availability of low-cost generics and ban direct-to-consumer advertising, in decreasing order of likelihood, also show promise.

Big Pharma holds a gun to the heads of our rapidly aging population. It demands to be disarmed.