Timber snap winless streak, beat Real Salt Lake 3-2

PORTLAND — Felipe Mora scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers (7-8-2) snap a three-game winless streak with a rivalry match against the Seattle Sounders looming next weekend.

“It’s been difficult with no good results,” Asprilla said through a translator, “but this (the win) gives us confidence for the classic against Seattle.”

Asprilla scored early off a penalty kick awarded after Real Salt Lake had a handball in the box in the 10th minute. The call was confirmed after video review.

Chara made it 2-0 in the 29th minute off an assist from Asprilla, but Real Salt Lake answered with a goal from Albert Rusnák in the 40th.

Portland was short-handed without midfielder Diego Chara, goalkeeper Steve Clark and midfielder Eryk Williamson. Chara had a red card Wednesday night in a 1-1 draw with San Jose, Clark injured his groin in the same match, and Williamson was out because of health and safety protocols.

Blanco subbed into the game at the half for Marvin Loría, who was making his 50th appearance.

After Mora gave the Timbers a 3-1 lead, Kreilach scored for RSL in the 80th to close the gap.

Saturday’s match marked the halfway point in the MLS season for many teams. With the win, the Timbers move up to sixth in the Western Conference, while RSL falls to eighth.