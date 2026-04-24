Tickets available for Soroptimists Sip for Success fundraiser

McMinnville Soroptimists will raise funds to help women continue their education at their annual dinner and auction, now called “Sip for Success.”

The event started as “Women Who Wine Summer Soiree.” The name was changed this year to include everyone, said Leah McGlade, an organizer of the Sip for Success.

By any name, the event is a fundraiser for Soroptimist’s efforts to improve the lives of women and girls. All proceeds go to those efforts, club members said.

The club provides stipends for women who are continuing their education, who may use the money for travel to classes, supplies or other needs. It also provides women professional clothing to wear for jobs and interviews and hosts a mentorship program for high school girls to help them prepare for future education and careers.

The Sip for Success fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday, May 21, in the Evergreen Lodge, will include a full dinner for the first time. Evergreen Catering will prepare a three-course buffet with salmon and steak among its main courses. Appetizers and desserts also are on the menu.

The evening will include a sparkling wine reception, a wine wall guests can purchase from, door prizes and the main event, a live auction. The auctioneer is returning from last year.

Tickets are $100, the same as they were prior to the addition of the three-course dinner. For tickets and more information, go to the club’s website, simcminnville.org.