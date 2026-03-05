Terroir writing festival registration open

Hosted by the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County, Terroir is a daylong event with writing workshops, a panel discussion about self-publishing, a keynote address by author Daniel Pollack-Pelzner and an open mic session. It will include opportunities to purchase books and have them signed by authors.

The 14th annual festival is geared toward both novice and experienced writers.

The day’s workshops are led by fiction and nonfiction authors, poets and a publisher. They include memoirist Paul Warmbier; Melissa Hart, who will discuss personal essays; Emmeline Duncan, cozy mysteries; Kirsten Hall-Geisler, historical fiction; Mike Haukom, screenwriting; and Alex Dang and Margaret Chula, poetry.

Pollack-Pelzner, a former Linfield University professor, will open the day with a speech about what he learned while writing the official creative biography “Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist.”

Pollack-Pelzner also has written about theater and contemporary culture for The New Yorker, The Atlantic and The New York Times.

After lunch, a panel will discuss the opportunities and challenges of self-publishing. Panelists include authors Erin Hall, Karen Berkey Huntsberger, and J.B. Kish.

Literary agent Elisa Saphier will lead a workshop on how to pitch works to literary agents.

An open mic session will conclude the event, during which festival participants can read excerpts of their own writing.

Emily Grosvenor, one of the organizers of Terroir, said a fundraiser has provided stipends for McMinnville High School poetry club members who want to attend the writing festival. She expects about 25 to take part this spring.

Terroir will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with check-in starting at 8 a.m., in the Experience Center on the winery grounds at 16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton.

Early registration is open through April 12. Cost is $75 general, with a $10 discount for students, veterans, seniors 65 and older and members of the AAYC. After April 12, the cost increases by $10 for all categories.

Lunches can be pre-ordered, as well.

To register, visit the Arts Alliance website at aaycor.org/terroir-writing-festival.

In addition, photographer Karen Olson will provide free headshots for attendees that can be used for book jackets or other publications. To request a time slot, email emilygrosvenor@gmail.com.

More information about Terroir is available at terroircreativewritingfestival.substack.com.