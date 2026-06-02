What in the Yamhill: Willamina and Enos Williams

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
oldeee
The grist mill was on Willamina Creek, just above the current bridge over the creek. It was changed to producing power with the existing waterwheel about 1912. The existing sawmills were all steam boiler powered for many more years. GEB for the Willamina Museum of Local History. Come visit Sat. and Sunday 1-4PM.