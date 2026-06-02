By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

What in the Yamhill: Willamina and Enos Williams

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Comments

oldeee

The grist mill was on Willamina Creek, just above the current bridge over the creek. It was changed to producing power with the existing waterwheel about 1912. The existing sawmills were all steam boiler powered for many more years. GEB for the Willamina Museum of Local History. Come visit Sat. and Sunday 1-4PM.

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