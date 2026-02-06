Survey to help guide Mac's ADA plan

The city of McMinnville is asking for help to identify barriers around the city for people with disabilities.

As part of the ADA Transition Plan that began last year, the city launched an online survey Monday that will be used to “ensure the plan reflects the lived experience of our community members,” staff said in a newsletter.

The ADA Transition Plan includes a review of current city facilities, programs and services for accessibility resulting in a list of barriers. It will then examine how to remove barriers through a scheduled implementation plan, according to staff.

Staff are asking for people with disabilities, family members, caregivers and advocates to complete the survey.

“Public input received during this period will directly inform an action plan that prioritizes improvements so that everyone in our community, including individuals with disabilities, can fully participate in the City’s programs and services,” staff said.

A link to the survey can be found on the city’s accessibility webpage at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/ada. Residents can also contact ADA Coordinator Rob Reygers at 503-474-5109 or by email at ADA@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.