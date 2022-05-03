Starrett puts focus on property rights, social services

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Spartan
I wish someone would do a deep dive into her "endorsements". Most of them are from out-of-county, and one of them is her brother from Canby. I wasn't able to even locate one of the PAC's she listed when I went to the Secretary of States ORESTAR site. Starrett is still an actor, always has been always will be. She states how many actions she's been a part of to push back on Salem, but the fact is those "actions" are just meaningless resolutions that don't do anything. I am hard pressed to put my finger on anything that she's done of any value during the time she's been in office. Meaningless rhetoric.
Rotwang
Why don't you do it for us? And, do the same for her opponents as well.