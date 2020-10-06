Stand-alone county transit considered amid financial concerns

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Yes Yamhill Transit buses are an essential service that moves a variety of people from Point A to Point B with little fuss or fanfare. The prospect of losing such a wonderful system is disheartening, especially for those that rely on it so. The call to further study the two proposals is the right call, as we need to break it down and examine the best possible avenue to pursue while saving on costs in the long run. The most important takeaway from this is that the County Commissioners must make a decision and let's hope that they make the right one....