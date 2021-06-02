Sports briefs: Youth tennis association set to begin this summer in Mac

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

“We definitely saw a need for a youth program,” said Macy-Baker. “The community is asking for a coordinated tennis organization. There isn’t an organizing body in Mac anymore. Access to tennis courts has actually decreased for our community during COVID.”

With beginner and intermediate lessons available, MCTA aims to grow interest in the sport.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

MCTA also hopes to eventually add adult programming and adult tennis nights, Macy-Baker noted.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

Instructors are former Linfield student-athletes Haley Fujimori – a two-time all-NWC player – and Ella Riddle Maliska – the most decorated tennis player in school history – and former McMinnville High School graduate and current Pacific University tennis player Cooper Rich.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Provoking Hope Golf Tournament

The sixth annual Provoking Hope Tournament is scheduled for June 12 at Michelbook Country Club. The scramble format will include on-course games, a poker run and prizes.

Players are asked to check in at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A 5:30 p.m. dinner, presentation, auction and door prizes are included after the tournament.

Cost is $100 per player, which includes dinner.

A donation box for hygiene and non-perishable food items will also be available.

Provoking Hope provides a safe and supportive environment or residents in the Willamette Valley.

For additional details, call 503-472-2129 ext. 3 or email terry@michelbook.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.