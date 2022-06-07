Sports briefs

Local trap shooters earn year-end honors

High school trap shooters from Amity and Yamhill-Carlton concluded their spring seasons with all-conference awards.

Caleb Grauer of Amity earned first place in the 2A Conference 1 standings. He finished with a season-high average of 24.3 points, winning the individual title by almost a full point.

Y-C freshman athlete Cecelia Petraitis, who also competed for the state runner-up softball team, placed second overall in the 1A Conference 4’s season average for females. She posted an average score of 22.8 per meet.

The Y-C trap shooting team finished first in the conference standings with a five-week performance of 1,122.5, 1,175.5, 1,265, 1,326 and 1,234.5 points.

Spartans claim all-league awards

The Sheridan softball and baseball teams were rewarded for their spring seasons with seven combined all-league selections for the Class 2A Tri-River Conference.

The Spartan softball team won nine games this year – its most since the 2014 season.

Freshman outfielder Logan Watkins was a first-team selection, while junior shortstop Haley Ayala was a second teamer and junior first baseman Natalie Nielsen, freshman infielder Addison Nielsen and sophomore pitcher Madison Brewster were honorable mentions.

In baseball, sophomore outfielder Ty Tomlinson was a first teamer and senior utility player Gavin Anderson was an honorable mention.