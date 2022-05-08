Sports briefs

Mac girls basketball players sell flower baskets

Moms, Dads, Kids . . . on Saturday morning, May 7th, the day before ‘Mothers Day’, the McMinnville High School Girls Basketball Program will be selling beautiful hanging flower baskets from Al’s Garden (both shade and sun for $30 and $40) in the Citizens Bank Parking Lot on the corner of NE 4th St and NE Baker St.

The sale begins at 9:00 am.

Please come down to buy a basket, help support the girls basketball program, and give your mom the gift of flowers on her special day.

See Ya Later hosts fishing derby

The See Ya Later Foundation invites children in the first through fifth grades to take part in its Fishing Derby May 7. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at a private pond at Reber’s Riverside.

Campers will ride a bus from the McMinnville Christian Academy/Baker Creek Community Church parking lot.

Cost is $25 per child; scholarships are available.

For more information, contact info@seeyalater.org .