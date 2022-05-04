Sports briefs

Second-year women’s tennis head coach Ella Riddle Maliska earned the Division III Northwest Conference’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a league title this spring. Linfield finished its regular season campaign with 14 wins and two losses, including an undefeated 8-0 record in conference competitions.

The Wildcats also won the NWC Tournament title for the 11th time in 22 years, defeating George Fox and Whitworth.

Senior players Tessa Kern and Taryn Fujimori snagged first team honors after headlining Linfield’s number-one and number-two doubles teams.

Juniors Lexie Matsunaga and Allena Wong along with sophomore Sarah Forester were second team selections.

Linfield competes in the NCAA Regional Tournament May 12.

Panthers defeat David Douglas, 41-5

The Valley Panther girls rugby club won its sixth consecutive match Saturday, defeating David Douglas, 41-5.

Dakota King scored a pair of tries for the Panthers, while Makayla Huber, Grace Barnes, Aaliyah Resendez, Isabel Chavez and Alexus Flores Martinez all scored once.

Anika Strickland converted two kicks and Bianca Weiser also made one.

Valley returns to action this Saturday against Renegades at noon at Portland’s Delta Park.

Mac basketball team sells flower baskets

Moms, Dads, Kids . . . on Saturday morning, May 7th, the day before ‘Mothers Day’, the McMinnville High School Girls Basketball Program will be selling beautiful hanging flower baskets from Al’s Garden (both shade and sun for $30 and $40) in the Citizens Bank Parking Lot on the corner of NE 4th St and NE Baker St.

The sale begins at 9:00 am.

Please come down to buy a basket, help support the girls basketball program, and give your mom the gift of flowers on her special day.

Two Bulldogs compete at Nike Twilight Meet

Willamina’s Hallee Hughes and Zoie Sickles recently traveled to Portland to compete in Saturday’s Nike Twilight Meet at Jesuit High School.

Among a field of the top-48 athletes from Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Hughes won the girls discus throw with a mark of 135 feet, two inches.

Sickles placed 45th in the discus event with a throw of 62’10” in her first career Elite Meet.

Hughes also earned third place in the girls javelin. She finished with a throw of 134’10”, behind Central Catholic’s Kyeese Hollands (149’8”) and Elliott Bush (135’6”).

Willamina’s track and field team competes at the Amity Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m. The field of teams includes Amity, Dayton, Scio and Santiam Christian.

See Ya Later hosts fishing derby

The See Ya Later Foundation invites children in the first through fifth grades to take part in its Fishing Derby this Saturday.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at a private pond at Reber’s Riverside.

Campers will ride a bus from McMinnville Christian Academy/Baker Creek Community Church’s parking lot.

Cost is $25 per child; scholarships are available.