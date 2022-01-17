Sports briefs

Wildcats host softball clinic

Linfield University’s softball program is conducting two instructional all-skills Fastpitch clinics for girls ages 8-18 January 15 and January 22 on the university campus in McMinnville.

All of the clinic instruction will be provided by the coaches and players of the Linfield University Wildcats, one of the consistently successful softball programs in the country.

Each clinic will stress the skills and fundamentals necessary for successful play at any level of competition. The skills covered include hitting, bunting, base running, and fundamental defensive play for infielders and outfielders. There will also be time for pitchers and catchers to learn the fine points of battery communication from the Wildcat coaches and pitching staff. Both clinics will also feature a post-clinic discussions about developing success skills. on To obtain a clinic flyer just go to: https://golinfieldwildcats.com/news/2022/1/3/softball-instructional-all-skills-clinics-are-jan-15-and-jan-22.aspx

Cross Creek’s Brockway Memorial

The 19th Annual Brockway Memorial (Open) Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, February 6 at Cross Creek Golf Course. The event will be a two-person scramble format over 18 holes with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Cost for the tournament will be $65 and includes green fees, hole prizes, gross/net prizes, and snacks. A player does NOT need a handicap in order to compete in this tournament, and the field is open to both men and women and mixed teams.

The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Marius “Brock” Brockway who passed away in 2013. A small portion of the entry fee will be dedicated to the OGA Jr. Tournaments held each year at Cross Creek. Brock started these tournaments and he dedicated himself to getting young people involved in the activity he loved.

The majority of the funds raised will go to an organization or foundation that is researching cures and cares for cancer patients.

The deadline for sign up is Friday, January 28. Limited to the first 120 paid players. For further information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666. Information is also available on the Cross Creek Facebook page as well as the Cross Creek web site - http://www.crosscreekgc.com.