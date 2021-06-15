Sports briefs

Mac boys basketball team puts on youth camp

The McMinnville boys basketball program will be hosting their annual Grizzly Basketball Camp, June 28 through July 1 at McMinnville High School. The camp is open to boys entering 4th -9th grade in the fall.

The cost to participate in the camp is $40.00.

The 4th -6th grade camp will run from 9:00-11:00AM each day and the 7th-9th grade camp will run from 11:30-1:30 each day.

Please contact McMinnville Boys Basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us to reserve your spot in camp.

Grizzlies host girls basketball camp

The McMinnville girls basketball program will be running their annual girls basketball camp June 21 through June 23. The camp will place emphasis on fundamentals, instruction in individual and team offense and defense and will hold competitive contests and games.

Registration is open; cost is $50.

The camp will be held at McMinnville High School. It is open to all girls entering 4th through 9th grades during the 2021-2022 school year.

Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The event is directed by McMinnville head coach Sean Coste, assistant coaches and members of the McMinnville High School girls basketball team.

You will find registration on the McMinnville Basketball Association Website or contact Coach Coste at McMinnville High School.

See Ya Later’s Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tourney

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and college scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities commence at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include a chance to participate in the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .

Tennis association opens training for local youth athletes

Sensing a need and demand for youth tennis in Yamhill County, several volunteers have created the McMinnville Community Tennis Association (MCTA).

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

With beginner and intermediate lessons available, MCTA aims to grow interest in the sport.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

Instructors are former Linfield student-athletes Haley Fujimori – a two-time all-NWC player – and Ella Riddle Maliska – the most decorated tennis player in school history – and former McMinnville High School graduate and current Pacific University tennis player Cooper Rich.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.