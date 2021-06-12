Sports briefs

Mac boys basketball team puts on youth camp

The McMinnville boys basketball program will be hosting their annual Grizzly Basketball Camp, June 28 through July 1 at McMinnville High School. The camp is open to boys entering 4th -9th grade in the fall.

The cost to participate in the camp is $40.00.

The 4th -6th grade camp will run from 9:00-11:00AM each day and the 7th-9th grade camp will run from 11:30-1:30 each day.

Please contact McMinnville Boys Basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us to reserve your spot in camp.

Grizzlies host girls basketball camp

The McMinnville girls basketball program will be running their annual girls basketball camp June 21 through June 23. The camp will place emphasis on fundamentals, instruction in individual and team offense and defense and will hold competitive contests and games.

Registration is open; cost is $50.

The camp will be held at McMinnville High School. It is open to all girls entering 4th through 9th grades during the 2021-2022 school year.

Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The event is directed by McMinnville head coach Sean Coste, assistant coaches and members of the McMinnville High School girls basketball team.

You will find registration on the McMinnville Basketball Association Website or contact Coach Coste at McMinnville High School.

Tennis association opens training for youth athletes

The McMinnville Community Tennis Association has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21.

Cost is $40 per week.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .