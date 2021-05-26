Sports briefs

Mac volleyball earns all-conference honors

The undefeated McMinnville volleyball team earned six all-Pacific Conference honors for the 2021 season. Mac (13-0) finished the season as one of three 6A programs with a perfect record.

Senior middle blocker Jazi Smith and senior outside hitter Ainslie Ridgway both garnered first-team selections.

Senior setter Elyse Patterson and junior outside hitter Maddy Powell were second team, while senior libero Jacie Ruden and senior middle blocker Ella Saltmarsh were honorable mentions.

Provoking Hope Golf Tournament

The sixth annual Provoking Hope Tournament is scheduled for June 12 at Michelbook Country Club. The scramble format will include on-course games, a poker run and prizes.

Players are asked to check in at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A 5:30 p.m. dinner, presentation, auction and door prizes are included after the tournament.

Cost is $100 per player, which includes dinner.

A donation box for hygiene and non-perishable food items will also be available.

Provoking Hope provides a safe and supportive environment or residents in the Willamette Valley.

For additional details, call 503-472-2129 ext. 3 or email terry@michelbook.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.