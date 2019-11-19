Sports briefs

Rich wins West Region race

McMinnville High School alum and current Whitman athlete Whitney Rich won her fourth individual women’s cross country title during Saturday’s NCAA Division III West Region Championships.

Rich, who ran for the Grizzlies from 2013-16, has dominated D-III competition during her junior season.

Saturday, she posted a time of 21 minutes, 12 seconds to capture the individual championship in the 6,000m event. Her recent finish was a season and personal best for the junior.

Mac boys soccer earns five all-league selections

McMinnville boys soccer, which finished in a tie for fifth place in the Class 6A Pacific Conference, earned five all-league honors.

Sophomore playmaker Alexis Saucedo placed on the all-Pacific Conference first team for his effort in the Grizzly midfield.

Saucedo led Mac in goals this season, while also setting up his teammates with assists.

Four Grizzly seniors captured honorable mentions, including midfielders Anthony Botello and Hector Cisneros, defender Lathan Niehus and goalkeeper Anthony Frasnelly.

Liberty’s Jacob McDaniel was named Player of the Year, while Falcon head coach Garrett Blizzard was Coach of the Year.

Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational

The third annual Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational is set for Saturday at McMinnville’s Yamhill County Fairground.

The rodeo event kicks off at 3 p.m., and features competitions in Mini Bareback, Mini Broncs, Bull Riding, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Goat Tying, Barrel Racing and a Cowhide Race.

Eleven athletes from the Junior World Finals will compete at the local contest.

Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational also host a silent auction and dinner, plus an after party featuring Carlton-based musical group, Ish Phoenix.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Purchase via PayPal at cooper4203@msn.com .

Kids five and under are free.

Door prices are $12/Adults and $7/Kids.

Cross Creek hosts 21st Turkey Shoot Tourney

Cross Creek Golf Course wishes to announce that applications are being accepted for the 21st Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament on Saturday. The format is a two-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

All players will receive a turkey, and compete for net, gross and hole prizes.

Entry fees are $65 and one can of food per player. The entry includes green fees, snacks and prize money.

Applications are limited to the first 110 players to pay fees. Players may sign up as a team or as individuals and be placed on a team. The deadline for sign up is Monday, November 18.

All food and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide Thanksgiving dinners for needy families in Polk County through the Dallas Food Bank. For further information and/or an application visit or call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666.

Ham Fam fun run

The eighth annual Ham Fam Harvest Fun Run & Walk – A Turkey Trot tradition in McMinnville since 2012 – is set for Thanksgiving morning November 28. The 5K fun run and 2K fun walk begin at 9 a.m. at 333 NW 9th St. in McMinnville.

Event organizers collect a suggested $6 or three cans of food per person – your entry fee or canned food will benefit YCAP (Yamhill Community Action Partnership) Regional Food Bank.

Volunteers are needed, including course guides.

The course provides a family-friendly, safe and enjoyable experience for runners/walkers of all ages.

No pre-registration is necessary; register prior to the run.

For additional information, contact Michael and/or Laura Hampton at 503-472-4243 or michaelandlaurahampton@gmail.com .