Soup sale will benefit food bank

Four local restaurants will sell soup to-go to raise funds for the YCAP regional food bank.

Soup and bread will be available at The Diner from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Cost is $10 per quart.

The Diner, the Sage and Two Dogs Taphouse are preparing the soup, although all will be sold at the Diner. Geraldi’s is contributing bread.

A variety of soups will be available. The Diner will offer creamy mushroom, tomato, potato leek, dill pickle, pork and white bean chili, creamy Cajun chicken and Tuscan chicken.

Proceeds from the sale of quarts of soup will be donated to the food bank. In addition, unsold soup will be distributed to food pantries Friday evening.