By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • February 2, 2022

Signatures turned in for Berschauer recall attempt, take 2

Save Yamhill County’s chief petitioner Phil Forve has turned in 7,675 signatures for its second try at forcing an election to recall County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer.

The county clerk’s office has 10 calendar days to verify whether 6,873 of them are valid, to qualify the election for the ballot. If so, Berschauer will have five days to either resign or submit a statement explaining why she should not be recalled.

Although the clerk’s office has until Feb. 11 to complete verification, Berschauer has already begun putting up large campaign signs and “no on recall signs.”

In November, Forve turned in 8,903 signatures, but 1,500 were disqualified because the group hadn’t received written approval for its e-signature pages. The group started over, making sure to obtain the approval this time, and has submitted the signatures two weeks ahead of the Feb. 16 deadline. That gives it extra time to collect additional signatures, if needed.

Spokeswoman Erin Gardener told the News-Register “when all the signatures are counted, we believe that this will constitute Oregon's largest successful recall petition in recent history, and Yamhill County's first successful county-wide recall effort.”

She noted that “A quarter of the supporters of our refiling were first time signers.”

Gardener acknowleged that the election is likely to face heavy advertising. A barrage of spending by right-wing groups helped to defeat a recall of two highly controversial Newberg School Board members in January.

“By our estimation around $100k was spent by opponents of the Newberg School Board recall effort. Much of it coming from well organized, out-of-county special interest groups. We fully expect those same coordinated, well funded groups to now turn their effort to preserving their representative on our Board of Commissioners,” Gardener said.

“Our volunteer-driven, locally-organized recall effort does not have that kind of deep pockets. But having talked door-to-door with tens of thousands of Yamhill County citizens, we know that voters are tired of Commissioner Berschauer and her supporter's high-drama, divisive politics. We remain committed to the hard-work of holding Commissioner Berschauer accountable and lifting up the voices of our citizens who want a return to common-sense, locally-focused governance.”

One of the criticisms opponents frequently voice about both Berschauer and Commissioner Mary Starrett is that they focus more on state politics than on county governance.

County Clerk Brian Van Bergen told the News-Register that, if the signatures qualify for the ballot and Berschauer does not resign, the county would have 35 days to conduct an election — by March 23.

“However, since it is recommended to conduct elections on Tuesdays (to avoid voter confusion) we would likely conduct the election on March 22nd in this hypothetical scenario,” Van Bergen said.

He noted that “All those dates are hypothetical for many reasons. One reason is that these signature sheets are submitted early. If there are not enough valid signatures in this first submittal, the Chief Petitioner can continue collecting and submitting more signatures until their 90 day window is complete.”

