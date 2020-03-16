Sheridan declares state of emergency; city departments close

The Sheridan City Council declared a state of emergency at its regular meeting Monday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

City Attorney Walt Gowell drew up the document earlier in the day, which went into effect at 9 p.m. Monday, and will continue until 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, unless suspended sooner.

The declaration states:

“:The city shall take all necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency, including, but not limited to, requesting assistance and potential reimbursements from the state of Oregon and the appropriate federal agencies.”

It was also announced that city hall, the library and public works department are closed to the public. They will continue to be staffed.

A temporary city personnel policy has been implemented. The city will pay the salary of any employee who feels it’s necessary to self-quarantine.

It was announced a new Facebook page – Cityof Sheridan – has been introduced. It’s for the purpose of sharing information. Comments are not accepted.

The April 6 special council meeting has been cancelled, according to Mayor Harry Cooley.

“We have discussed the possibility of streaming,” he said.

The council will meet next at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. Limited public seating is expected. There was seating for just five audience members Monday night.