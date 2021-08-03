Sheridan City Council will send contract offer to Donald City Manager

Heidi Bell

The Sheridan City Council came out of executive session at Monday night's work session and unanimously voted to send a city manager contract to Heidi Bell for her approval.

Bell has served the Marion County community of Donald as city manager since 2012. She has 11 years experience in local government, including work as the Amity City Clerk and the Tualatin Planning Clerk.

Sheridan City Attorney Walt Gowell addressed the council during the executive session, discussing many elements of the contract, including salary and when Bell might be available to go to work.

He said he would get the contract "cleaned up" before forwarding it to Bell for her approval.

Providing she signs off, the council is expected to make her hire official at the 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 regular meeting.

Current City Manager Frank Sheridan’s contract expires Jan. 14. He may work some additional time and retire Feb. 1, or leave the city earlier than mid-January if Bell is ready to begin work.

Bell has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oregon, and her bachelor’s degree and a master certificate in not-for-profit management, both from Linfield University.

In addition to Bell, finalists for the job were Steve Dahl, city manager in the Douglas County community of Drain; Erik Glover, city manager in Moro, in Sherman County; and Rick Hohnbaum, chief financial officer in Coquille, in Coos County.