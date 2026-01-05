Seven individuals earn 3A football All-State honors

Leading the No. 4-ranked Pirates was senior Stephen Macias.

As a running back, Macias earned first-team honors. He averaged 114.9 rushing yards per game and ran for 1,149 total yards and 14 touchdowns on 155 carries. Macias also caught nine passes for 113 yards.

On defense, Macias was given another nod as a second-team honoree at linebacker. He was second on the Pirates with 67 total tackles (43 solo, 24 assisted) and played an integral role in Dayton’s defensive alignment.

Fellow senior Asher Maxwell also earned second-team honors as a defensive back. He had a team-high five pass deflections and 46 tackles (35 solo, 11 assisted).

Getting recognition on the All-State third-team were seniors Logan Oliveira and Alejandro Magana. Oliveira was named as an offensive lineman, while Magana was honored as a punter. Magana averaged 36.3 yards per punt and kicked for 363 total yards on 10 attempts. He was not needed much but showcased a strong leg when brought on the field.

Magana also led the Pirates All-State honorable mentions as a place kicker.

Named alongside Magana as honorable mentions were junior Royal Carlson and sophomore Kolby Wofford. Both were honored as defensive linemen.

The pair of line disrupters recorded 50 and 58 tackles, respectively, and combined for 3.5 sacks.

Yamhill Carlton senior Tyler Pond was the lone player outside of Dayton to be recognized from Yamhill County. He earned an honorable mention nod as a linebacker.