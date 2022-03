See Ya Later hosts baseball, softball camp

The camp is open to student athletes in Grades 3 and 4. Third graders will train from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while fourth graders go from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost is $60 for the two-day event. There is a limit of 16 campers per session.

See Ya Later offers scholarships for those limited by the $60 registration fee.

For more details, please email info@seeyalater.org .