School employees rally for higher wages

Comments
TTT
Meanwhile the licensed Substitute Teachers in the district have no representation and are consistently undervalued and underappreciated.
Joel R
Someone needs to send this picture to CNN and let them know that this is what a "peaceful protest" look like.
Good for them. I don't know anything about their pay grievances but I definitely support their right to peacefully assemble and air them.