School budget committee to meet

McMinnville School Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua will deliver her budget message Wednesday, May 6, at the first formal meeting of the district’s budget committee.

The public session will start at 7:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue, McMinnville. It also can be viewed on Zoom.

Ferrua will discuss how the district plans to continue offering quality programs that meet the needs of every student within the confines of funding shortages. Funding is expected strained because of increasing costs, flat state revenue and declining enrollment — State School Funds are distributed on a per-student basis, so fewer students means less money.

In addition to Ferrua’s message, several principals will discuss priorities at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Finance Director Jason Hall will report on available funds.

The committee also will elect a chair from among the lay members who comprise the group along with school board members.

A second budget committee meeting is scheduled for May 20, if deliberations are not completed on Wednesday.

The committee will send a proposed budget to the school board for final approval in June.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.