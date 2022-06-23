School Board / City to discuss facilities

McMinnville City Council and the McMinnville School District Board of Directors will hold a joint meeting Monday, June 27, to discuss joint use and programming of facilities.

The public meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the school district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue. A Zoom meeting link is available from city hall or from the district office, at 503-565-4000 -- the meeting announcement displayed that link as https://msd40.zoom.us/j/97721628814.

This is the first time in several years that the two governing bodies have held a joint meeting. The school district on Thursday first announced the board's regular fourth-Monday work session; about 4:30 Thursday, after the News-Register's Friday print issue deadline, the city followed up with an announcement that the meeting would be a joint session with the council.

The two bodies have long shared facilities and programs. For instance, school gyms have been used for evening Parks and Recreation basketball programs, and student field trips have used city parks. In addition, for many years Kids on the Block programs were held in elementary schools; the after school program is now run by an outside vendor in school facilities.

On Monday, school board and city council members will discuss joint use of facilities and joint programming. As the two bodies "share information and explore opportunities to work together around topics of shared interest," according to a city memorandum, they also will talk about scheduling bond measure elections for school or city needs