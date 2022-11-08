November 8, 2022 Tweet

Salinas leads in U.S. House Dist. 6

Update 10:30 p.m.: Republican Mike Erickson gained some ground in the updated results from the Secretary of State office. Democrat Andrea Salinas currently has 93,448 (49.8%) to Erickson's 89,707 (47.8%)

----

As the nation watches the U.S. Congressional party splits unfold, the new House District 6 vote in Oregon vote gives Salinas a narrow lead that in initial unofficial reports put at 51% to 46% lead over Erickson, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office. As of 10 p.m. the vote had been 79,557 to 72,762.

Yamhill County initial voting has gone Erickson’s way, with 16,450 to 12,960 to Salinas, or 55% to 45%.

Other counties comprising District 6 voted this way, from initial posted results prior to 10 p.m.:

Marion: Salinas 33,005 (46.l7 percent) and Erickson, 35,532 (50.35 percent), with 41 percent of precincts reporting

Washington: Salinas 29,051 (61 percent) and Erickson, 17,517 (37 percent), with 40 percent of precincts voting..

Polk: Salinas, 12,673 to Erickson, 15, 836 (55 to 45 percent) with all precincts reporting.

Larry McFarland of the Constitution Party picked up 3,103 votes, or 2.9 percent.