Ruth Elaine (Grimm) Hill Ludwick 1940 - 2022

Ruth Elaine (Grimm) Hill Ludwick, age 82, passed away May 30, 2022. She was born February 22, 1940, to Reginald and Alice (DeMaertelaere) Grimm in South Bend, Indiana. The family then moved to Southern California, where Ruth lived and graduated in 1960 from high school in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ruth married Brian Hill and had two children, Chris and Dori. After Ruth and Brian parted ways, she later married James Ludwick and had one son, Matthew. The family moved to Oregon in 1971, and eventually settled in McMinnville, Oregon.

Ruth worked various jobs, first as a nurse and receptionist, but finally found her passion and became a long-time employee at Timmreck & McNicol Jewelers in McMinnville. Ruth made lasting friendships with co-workers and residents of McMinnville. She was known for her smile, her charming personality, and her love of life and parties. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, but also loved to travel and experience life. Ruth moved back to Southern California in 1993 to live in warm, sunny Palm Desert, but traveled frequently to Oregon for visits.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Reg and Alice Grimm. She is survived by her sister, Rose Gale; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Danielle Ludwick; daughter, Dori Rusow; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Jennifer Ludwick; and five grandchildren, Andrew Hill, Stephen McGinness, Madison Rusow, Skyler Ludwick, and Olivia Ludwick.