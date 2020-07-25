Roxanne Leona Frisbie 1935 - 2020

Roxanne Leona Frisbie was born August 27, 1935, in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of Frank Brownlee and Winifred (Durlam) Brownlee. She was a performer from the start; at age three she sang on stage with Edward Everett Horton. She was crowned May Queen of Lebanon High School in 1953, the year she graduated. In March of 1956, she married Owen Phelps Frisbie Jr., from Syracuse, New York. They moved to Ogden, Utah, where their only child, Stephanie Roxanne Frisbie, was born in December of 1956. They moved to California and Washington before settling in Tigard, Oregon, in 1963. They lived there until 2003, when they moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

Roxanne loved animals and was a gifted singer; she wrote phenomenal poetry, was an amazing painter, gardener, a beautiful model and cook. She was a Pillsbury Bake-Off finalist three times. She modeled for Bare Minerals and played the piano, ukulele and accordion. Her yard was always impeccable. From 2014 to 2018 she volunteered at McMinnville Hospital.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her husband, Phelps Frisbie, in 2006. She leaves behind her brother, John Brownlee of Aurora, Oregon; daughter, Stephanie Stevens and her son-in-law Dwaine Stevens of McMinnville; granddaughters, Rachel O’Rourke of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chrissy Benson of Portland, Oregon; great-grandson, Aiden O’Rourke of Kansas City; and great-granddaughters, Clara and Skylar Benson of Portland.

Roxanne fought a brave battle against Glioblastoma and survived well beyond expectancy. With the love and power of her family surrounding her, she passed on July 25, 2020. Roxanne’s legacy will always live on, and she will never be forgotten.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 5, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.

