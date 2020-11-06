Robbery suspects arrested by Newberg-Dundee police

Logan Hutchinson Hunter Matthews

Newberg-Dundee police took two robbery suspects into custody Wednesday night. The pair allegedly took a wallet from one of their victims and attempted unsuccessfully to remove the wallet from another victim.

Logan Patrick Hutchinson, 20, of Newberg, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree robbery and one count each of third-degree robbery and third-degree theft Wednesday before Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday. Hunter Dean Matthews, 22, of McMinnville, was also arraigned on two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of third-degree theft. They each are lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Officers first responded to a reported robbery in the 500 block of East First Street, according to police. The unidentified victim said two suspects forcibly stole his wallet. One of them was possibly armed. Descriptions of the suspects were provided to officers.

An attempted robbery was then reported in the 400 block of South Blaine Street near Memorial Park. That unidentified victim said nothing was taken.

An officer attempted to contact one of the suspects on foot, but the individual fled. Following a brief pursuit, the suspect hid in a shed in the backyard of a residence. A K9 team was requested, and the suspect, identified as Hutchinson, was taken into custody.

Matthews was arrested at his residence.

The suspects are scheduled for arraignments on grand jury indictments at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 before Judge Easterday.