Referral of board expansion measure debated
Comments
Sponge
It is disingenuous to sell this idea as revenue neutral because it wouldn’t increase property taxes. Unless all five commissioners would share the budget currently allocated for the three sitting commissioners, this will have a budget impact. If revenues (property taxes) are not increased, any additional cost would require cuts to other programs. I am not necessarily opposed to five commissioners, but am opposed to all five being paid at the current rate.
Yamhill County has always had three commissioners (not just since 1969), and there are five other Oregon counties with greater populations that have only three commissioners. The population issue is meaningless. There may be good arguments for a five-member board, but the budget considerations should be given more serious scrutiny.
gregtompkins
read up on metro.gov it’s what their end play is - “regionalization”
Sponge
Not exactly on point, greg.
gregtompkins
@sponge sounds to me like they want to urbanize and regionalize the county —“ I think within the next 10 years, there’s going to be a fundamental change of government in Yamhill County, and just the way we’re moving with regionalization, with urbanization, I think that has to occur and I don’t think three commissioners can carry that out,” he said.
fir tree
The differing points of view and reasoning on this are fascinating. Of course Mary Starrett, Lindsay Berschauer, and Kathy George are opposed. History lesson, Leslie Lewis acted as Kathy George's campaign manager while Leslie was a sitting commissioner. Simple math, it's much easier to commandeer a three member board than it is a five member board. End result, for a decade the County had virtually a commission of one - Leslie Lewis. Kathy rubber stamped everything. It appears that Starrett and Berschauer are headed down that same path. They are already very tight. Starrett proposed Berschauer for the budget committee, they are already campaigning together, and Berschauer is parroting everything that Starrett says. So of course they are opposed. With regards to the budget piece and the space issue - while it may be unpopular, you could eliminate the relatively new County Administrator position (only created within the last 10 years). As the highest paid position in the county it would easily cover the loaded cost of two additional commissioners and free up space in the Fenton House. Return to the model wherein the department heads were actually allowed to be managers, have the commissioners actually show up for work and you have solved a number of issues. May not be popular reasoning with some, but in my opinion this proposal along with other adjustments could indeed result in better services at the county. The budget and space issues could easily be resolved.