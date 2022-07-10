By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • July 10, 2022 Tweet

Rapp, Team Columbia win Les Schwab Bowl

When football players for Team Columbia arrived at Linfield University for the Les Schwab Bowl last week, McMinnville’s Austin Rapp served as unofficial ambassador for his hometown. Rapp, selected to play defensive back/linebacker in the all-star showcase, proved up to the task of showing his new teammates all his community had to offer.

“I was the tour guide around town,” joked Rapp.

During the days leading to Saturday’s exhibition at Maxwell Field, Rapp and Team Columbia bonded over meals and practices at Linfield’s campus.

The camaraderie shared by Team Columbia contributed to the squad’s 28-9 victory over Team Willamette, Rapp said.

“Our team bonded a lot better than the other team,” he explained. “During pregame, we were getting hyped together and we hung out a lot on campus.”

Playing the Les Schwab Bowl in Mac made Rapp’s experience extra enjoyable, he said, and he often asked his friends to stop by and take part in the festivities.

Rapp learned of his selection for the game last month. Mac head coach Ty Tomlin advocated for Rapp’s inclusion, which led to the senior defensive back’s “drafting” by Team Columbia coach Steve Pyne.

“(Tomlin) was a big part of why I played in this game,” noted Rapp.

Rapp contributed three tackles and one pass breakup during Team Columbia’s double-digit defeat of Team Willamette. He played in the defensive secondary and also served on the squad’s special teams unit.

Facing the finest football players in the state didn’t intimidate him, Rapp said; in fact, he felt eager to prove himself against the elite competition.

“Playing against the best in the state . . . I’m at that level,” he noted. “I think this will help me play even better in the fall.”

Last season, Rapp became a standout running back for the Grizzlies. He earned second team all-Pacific Conference honors during his junior campaign. Rapp also plays basketball and baseball for Mac.

Regarding the entire Les Schwab Bowl activities, Rapp added, “Oh, man, it was a great experience! It was really fun to meet new players from all over the state.”

Rapp wasn’t the only Grizzly participating in the all-star game. Cheerleaders Kaia Branter, Kylie Fox and Jordan Esperanza also demonstrated their skills on the sidelines, leading chants for Team Columbia.

Branter, who graduated this year, made her second Les Schwab Bowl appearance. She competed in cheerleading for four years and was a member of the 2022 National Champion squad. This summer, she worked with the National Cheerleading Association, passing on her knowledge to new athletes.

Fox and Esperanza prepare to participate in their fourth years of cheerleading this fall. Both athletes helped the Grizzlies claim the 2022 National Championship. Fox and Esperanza were also selected to join CheerHawaii USA, a weeklong college prep cheer clinic at the University of Hawaii.