Public Works director targeted for another ethics violation
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
tagup
I wonder how much work time Mr. Craver is using to monitor the public works director's activities?.....Filing "ethics" violations for this trivia sounds more like a personal vendetta to me....Glad to hear Mr. Craver is so concerned about being a "good steward of the taxpayer's money"...wink, wink....
Bill B
typical of unions; harass management.
A New Generation
well tagup, to be quite frank the time that was spent on filing the violations was done solely on personal time. Did you know that Mr. Phelan, during the investigation, admitted to being trained in ethics and what should not be done? However after being found guilty of committing the first two violations, here we are with the third violation. In fact, no one is disputing that the violations were committed, so if that is the case, where in fact does the problem really originate? I will tell you where it originates, from Managers that think the taxpayers' dollars are their personal bank account.