Pittman dies after years of community service

Ron Pittman, who was active for many years on several local boards of directors and performed other community service, died Friday, April 17, in McMinnville. He was 89.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, First and Ford streets.

Pittman was born in Illinois and raised in Oregon, graduating from high school in Albany and from Oregon State University.

He became an agent for the Oregon State University Extension program in Hood River before moving to Yamhill County in the early 1960s. A farmer, he was a board member and chairman for the Willamina School District for many years. He was active in the Sheridan United Methodist Church and the Willamina Lutheran Church.

He sold his farm in 1987 and became an agent for Country Companies Insurance for more than 25 years.

He lived in McMinnville for many years with his second wife, Doreen Lybeck Pittman. He was an active member of the McMinnville Kiwanis and Lions community service clubs.

Pittman also served on the board for Chemeketa Community College, representing McMinnville and Yamhill County, and the boards for the Yamhill Community Action Partnership and Yamhill County Head Start.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.