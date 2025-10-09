Rachel Thompson/News-Register##“This song is dedicated to all the survivors who had the strength to leave,” said contestant Amanda Farmer before performing “I Will Always Love You” during Saturday’s Crown of Yamhill County fundraiser for the Henderson House domestic violence program. Founder of Saint Bezzie’s Art Collab and a Henderson House volunteer, Farmer was later crowned the 2025 winner.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Guests mingle in the Gallery Theater lobby during the silent auction and cocktail hour. Judges for the evening included former Mayor Remy Drabkin, Sheriff Sam Elliott, District Attorney Kate Lynch, Yamhill County Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin, and Housing Authority Executive Director Vickie Ybarguen. Proceeds supported Henderson House’s shelter and advocacy work amid funding cuts.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Emcee John Olson, president and CEO of the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces Crown of Yamhill County contestants. From left are Erich Berg, Emily Carlson, Amanda Farmer, Stephanie Fuchs, Debbie Harmon Ferry, James Howe, McKenzie Moorhead and Scott Parker. The pageant-style competition featured formalwear and talent rounds.
Photos: Crown of Yamhill County 2025
Henderson House holds second annual fundraiser.
