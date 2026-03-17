Photo Gallery: Wing and a pour

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Beneath the wing of a vintage aircraft in Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum’s Hercules Pavilion, Jessica Cortell, left, of Cortell Collection, chats with visitors Sunday during the McMinnville Wine & Food Classic. Joyce Campbell, center, pours a taste of Pinot Noir Blanc for Cynthia Rawlinson of Gaston. Cortell recently opened a tasting space in the historic 1928 Amity bank building, where the former vault has been transformed into a tasting room by reservation.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Visitors sample food and beverages beneath the massive wings of the Spruce Goose on Sunday during the McMinnville Wine and Food Classic, which expanded this year to occupy two buildings at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum. “There’s a lot of excitement about the two museums,” said organizer Erika Schlotfeldt of McMinnville, noting that visitors enjoyed the chance to explore more of the exhibits. With warm weather on Saturday drawing people outside to the food trucks — which at times ran out of food before restocking — she said the entire weekend brought steady crowds. “The museum said they’ve never seen their parking lot this full,” she said. “I think people are excited to see what we can do with the two museums and how we can continue to grow the event.”