Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Beneath the wing of a vintage aircraft in Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum’s Hercules Pavilion, Jessica Cortell, left, of Cortell Collection, chats with visitors Sunday during the McMinnville Wine & Food Classic. Joyce Campbell, center, pours a taste of Pinot Noir Blanc for Cynthia Rawlinson of Gaston. Cortell recently opened a tasting space in the historic 1928 Amity bank building, where the former vault has been transformed into a tasting room by reservation.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jeremy and Shawn Taylor of Tigard raise their glasses with Duc Tran of Dayton. The annual Wine & Food Classic, a fundraiser for St. James School, features Oregon wineries, chefs, brewers, distillers and artisans. For the first time, the annual event expanded into both the Hercules and Titan pavilions.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Visitors sample food and beverages beneath the massive wings of the Spruce Goose on Sunday during the McMinnville Wine and Food Classic, which expanded this year to occupy two buildings at Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum. “There’s a lot of excitement about the two museums,” said organizer Erika Schlotfeldt of McMinnville, noting that visitors enjoyed the chance to explore more of the exhibits. With warm weather on Saturday drawing people outside to the food trucks — which at times ran out of food before restocking — she said the entire weekend brought steady crowds. “The museum said they’ve never seen their parking lot this full,” she said. “I think people are excited to see what we can do with the two museums and how we can continue to grow the event.”
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Anna Sweet, founder of Artist Block Wine in Dundee, pours a taste of “Yummy Yummy Yummy,” a grape skin-contact Pinot Gris, for guests at her booth.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Portland country singer and songwriter Gabriel John performs a set.
Photo Gallery: Wing and a pour
Annual Wine & Food Classic draws crowds to expanded venue at Evergreen Museum
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