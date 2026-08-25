Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##A couple strolls past the polished classics and patina-covered pickups lining Third Street. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##Zeppelin Brown, 4, of Sheridan calls his grandfather, Greg Brown, over for a closer look at a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and its window-mounted drive-in tray. “He’s all excited to see his Hot Wheels in full size,” his grandfather said. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##Convertibles, muscle cars and vintage pickups cruise Third Street as the sun dips low over Yamhill County. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##Troy Chambers of McMinnville guides a family caravan through the Cruising McMinnville car show Saturday, pulling daughter Stella, 4, in a tinsel-trimmed wagon as her sister, Dylan, 6, hitches a ride behind on roller skates. Corgis Chef and Cheddar lead the way east along Third between Ford and Galloway streets. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##Elisa Torres of Guadalajara, Mexico, checks out a customized 1968 Oldsmobile 442 convertible as Earth, Wind & Fire provides the soundtrack from the rear of the car. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##Hydraulics lift a lowrider station wagon into a three-wheel stance, drawing cheers from spectators during Saturday evening’s cruise event. Rachel Thompson/The News-Register##

August 25, 2026 Tweet

Photo Gallery: Mac throwback

Chrome gleamed and engines rumbled to life as hundreds of vintage and classic cars took over downtown McMinnville on Saturday for Cruising McMinnville. An afternoon car show gave way to an evening cruise, reviving a pastime familiar to generations of local drivers. Proceeds from car registrations and raffles support scholarships for students pursuing the trades, grants for educators and donations to local nonprofits. Festivities continued Sunday with a 47-mile poker run through the Willamette Valley benefiting the See Ya Later Foundation.