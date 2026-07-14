Photo Gallery: End of summer

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Incoming McMinnville senior Taylor Carnahan and former Linfield player, coach and athletic director Scott Carnahan meet in the outfield at Roy Helser Field during the Grizzlies’ summer ball contest versus Columbia River on Saturday, July 11. Carnahan’s grandson played all over the diamond, most prominently featured in right and center field, while Mac played a trio of their Premier Wood Bat Tournament games at Scott’s old stomping grounds.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Sam Steele hurls a pitch to home plate in his start versus Columbia River. The incoming senior threw the second-most innings (21) of anyone over the summer, working to an ERA of 4.67 while striking out 23 batters and allowing just nine walks. His ability to force weak contact helped him escape dangerous situations.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Incoming senior Isaac Garcilazo lays down a successful sacrifice bunt, advancing runners into scoring position for the Grizzlies. Over 33 summer plate appearances, Garcilazo was a bright spot for the Grizzlies with nine hits and five RBIs.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Caleb Gray, an incoming Grizzly sophomore, puts the tag on a Columbia River baserunner attempting to cross home plate on a passed ball. Gray pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of Sam Steele versus Columbia River as Mac tried to unsuccessfully pull out a victory from their third game of the tournament.