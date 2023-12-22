PGE rates to increase sharply in January

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
blackberry
This is robbery! If the wholesale costs of power have gone up so dramatically, then why is Mac W&L able to maintain their low power rates? Don't they both buy their power from Bonneville Power? The PUC appears to be nothing more than a rubber stamp of approval on anything PGE wants. I've watched them trot power increases before the commission for the flimsiest reasons over the years and the PUC just grants whatever is put in front of them. I wish now more than ever that PGE was dissolved and become a public utility like Mac W&L. They are a literal monopoly. Too bad their isn't competition in the energy world.