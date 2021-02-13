PGE expects power outages last to Sunday-Monday, or beyond

Ice continues to coat Yamhill County Sunday afternoons, with many people reporting broken and fallen trees, flickering power or continuing electric outages.

Several retail businesses in McMinnville and other cities have reopened after being closed Saturday, but others are still shut. Grocery stores mostly remain open, including Winco, which suffered a power outage for several hours Saturday.

Portland General Electric slowly reduced power outages Saturday, but its 8 p.m. report still showed just over 200,000 accounts without power in the utility area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood.

McMinnville residents and business also continued facing power outages due to heavy ice dropping trees and even snapping power poles. The city Water & Light Department does not update power outage situations online, but customers can reach W&L at 503-472-6158.

Outages were reported in north McMinnville from Wilco Foods to Evergreen Cemetery after multiple power poles snapped, and falling tree limbs shut power off temporarily in the downtown.

There are PGE outages reported in and around Grand Ronde, Willamina, Sheridan, Perrydale, Amity, Masonville Road, Dayton, Lafayette, Carlton, Yamhill, Dundee, Newberg and St. Paul. The highest outage numbers were in Dayton and Amity.

Power was down Saturday night for about 30,000 customers in the Salem-Keizer area, and almost 26,000 customers just east of Oregon city. Other major outage areas included were reported. Nearly 12,000 customers were down in Woodburn and over 3,500 in Canby.

Total account outages in the PGE service area, as updated just before 8 p.m. Saturday, were: Clackamas 94,398; Marion 88,592; Multnomah 2,632; Washington 2,594; Yamhill 7,603; Polk 4,405. Yamhill and Polk county totals were higher than Saturday afternoon reports..

Most outages were listed with Sunday and Monday times for estimated restoration.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The call-in number is 800-544-1795.