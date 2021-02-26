PGE finally reports: 'No more power outages'

UPDATE: Saturday, Portland General Electric reported "No Outages" in the utility's 7-county service area of northwest Oregon. An unexpected weather front on Friday caused new power outages, but those and all customers who lost power in the major Feb. 11-12 storms were restored to service.

Portland General Electric on Saturday reported restoration of power to all customers in the utility's northwest Oregon service area -- the result of two chaotic weeks for PGE and hundreds of thousands of power users following February storms.

Overall, PGE reported repair of 43 different transmissions lines, 20 substations, 255 feeders and 400 miles of transmission lines, with restoration of 12,656 wires down. The utility issued 1,143 transformers, 862,541 miles of new cable, 983 poles and 2,146 crossarms. There were 400-plus crews with more than 3,000 workers at the peak of the massive restoration work.

There were major outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood, with the highest outage numbers in Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties.

A statement on the PGE website said:

"The last two weeks have been hard for our customers and communities. Winter storms brought devastation, damage and, for many, days without electricity. We know power outages make life more challenging and stressful – in an already stressful time. And we want to say thank you.

"Thank you to our customers for your patience, and for supporting our crews and team members that worked in your communities to restore power.

"Thank you to the contract and mutual assistance crews from across the west that partnered with us to help our customers.

"Thank you to our county, city and emergency management partners who helped us address the greatest needs together."

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. One PGE outages map, updated every 10 minutes, is found at www.portlandgeneral.com/outages. PGE's call-in number is 800-544-1795.

For updated PGE information online, see www.portlandgeneral.com/storminfo/.