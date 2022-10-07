Passing reins to Betsy Johnson best bet for meaningful change

We’ve made no secret of our disenchantment with Kate Brown’s reign in the governor’s office. We’ve found her secretive, partisan, remote and autocratic.

The way we see it, House Speaker Tina Kotek promises, in substantial measure, to simply deliver more of the same. That’s why we threw our support to the more moderate, pragmatic and conciliatory state treasurer, Tobias Reed, in the Democratic primary.

We would jump at the chance to replace Brown with a moderate Republican in the statesmanlike and charismatic mold of Mark Hatfield, Tom McCall or Vic Atiyeh. House Minority Leader Christine Drazan doesn’t quite fill the bill.

Drazan’s not off on the radical QAnon fringe with GOP Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins, but she’s beholden to a base serving to push her as far right as it can. And that would make it utterly impossible for her to work effectively with the Legislature’s lopsided Democratic majorities.

Fortunately, there’s a serious, well-funded alternative this year in veteran legislative leader Betsy Johnson, a former Blue Dog Democrat running as an independent. She’s the only one of the three with the clout, charisma and bonafides on opposing sides of the political spectrum to break the mold in a workable way.

We’re not enamored of all of Johnson’s political positions by any means, and her current campaign has come off too spiteful for someone trying to resonate as a great collaborator.

But she features the force of personality to rally ordinary people to her causes and campaigns, not just huddle with advisers, analyze polling data, parley with interest groups and count votes in back rooms off limits to the press and public.

Johnson has found enough fortune in business to join the ranks of Oregon’s millionaires. However, she’s never forsaken her roots in Scappoose, a rural outpost in a county steeped in the traditions of farming, ranching and logging, thus much like ours.

Historically, the governorship has been dominated by denizens of Portland and the populous Willamette Valley spilling from its southern flanks. John Kitzhaber was a rare exception the Democrats would be hard-pressed to replicate today.

As a result, the needs of residents of the rural two-thirds of our state, particularly the working class residents often making their living off of land or sea, have often gotten short shrift. We’ve done a much better job of supporting mass transit projects in Portland than job-producing endeavors in the hinterlands.

Johnson has pledged to veto any legislation lacking bipartisan support. Democrats say that amounts to handing the Legislature’s beleaguered GOP minority something it has little hope of achieving at the polls, thus doesn’t by any means deserve.

However, we see method in Johnson’s madness. We feel that gambit could well serve to force the two opposing sides to actually narrow their differences enough to forge workable compromises — something neither Kotek nor Drazan would have much hope of pulling off.

What’s more, she’s been a longtime critic of entrenched bureaucracy in powerful state agencies. And her long service in the Senate has given her valuable insights into their inner workings.

Johnson has one thing going for her that both of her opponents lack, and that’s moxie. And where there’s a will, there’s a way.

We think the best route to workable change in Oregon, change that shifts the balance toward ordinary folks, unaffiliated voters and residents of rural counties like ours, runs through Betsy Johnson.

It’s a rare opportunity. If we don’t seize it, we may never get the chance again.