Olaf Johnson 1928 - 2025

Olaf (Ole) Johnson passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 23025, at Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 96.

Ole was born in 1928 in a farmhouse in Aneta, North Dakota. He was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters, and was known to everyone as “Bud.” After graduating from Grand Forks High School, he volunteered for the Army and served in Japan during the Korean War. Throughout his life, he continued to intersperse Japanese phrases with the Norwegian phrases that we were all so used to hearing.

He attended Linfield College in McMinnville, where he met his wife, Ramona. Ole graduated from Linfield, and began his teaching career at Madras Union High School. He coached the basketball team, and the Madras White Buffaloes won the state championship in 1961. Ole, Ramona, and their children then moved to Portland, where he taught and coached basketball at Wilson High School. Later in his career, he served as an administrator at Portland Community College.

Ole was always known for his energetic and outgoing personality. He maintained remarkable, enduring friendships with his former students and basketball players through the years.

He loved the great outdoors, central Oregon, fishing, and Country Western music.

Ole is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ramona Johnson; his sons, Mark Johnson (Patsy) and Gregg Johnson (Rob Watson, predeceased); grandchildren, Eric Johnson (Erin Dunlavy), Brian Bartel (Allison), and Heidi Lyons (Todd); and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, James and William.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or the charity of your choice.