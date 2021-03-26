ODOT turns down invite to negotiate repayment with board

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Driver5150
Looks like the farmers just raised our taxes about $1,000,000.00.
EMSB
Note to Starrett and Berschauer, when you constantly bash and ridicule the state, why would you expect them to negotiate anything with you? From ODOT's perspective it's simple, the county didn't do what they said they would do when they accepted the grant. Now that the politics have jacked the project around to where more money has been wasted with the stoppage, don't expect any sympathy from the granting agency. Its a common clause called maintenance of effort of behalf of the grantee. The two of you chose to not "Maintain the effort" that the grant was accepted under. Time to pay up! By the way, they have also put any future grants in serious jeopardy. Grantors look at the success of previous grants, and the maintenance of effort. More things for the rest of the state to laugh at. BTW, Berschauer's forensic audit request suggests that she certainly mistrusts the entire county staff.
madmacs
B&S have made the county a laughing stock, and did it in incredibly short order.
Shasta
Great job Starrett and Bersch!
I’m sure history won’t forget the great work you’ve done here.
$1.1 million isn’t that much is it?