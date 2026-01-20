Neyssa Hays files for board of commissioners seat

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
manyhands
Vote for Neyssa. Do not vote for Jason. He aborts what YC citizens want and supports what big money wants.
In 2023 newly-elected Chehalem Park and Rec District (CPRD) board member Jason voted down a walking bridge across the creek at Ewing Young Park. The bridge would allow access to 11 acres of Park and Rec land. Walking trails would follow.
At a CPRD board meeting Jason snarled to longtime CPRD superintendent Don Clements, “... I’m not in charge right now, but I’m telling you for sure we are going to kill the bridge idea.”
Why such vicious opposition by a new board member? Because approval of the footbridge might lead to approval of other bridges and trails in Yamhill County. And some big-money campaign contributors are adamantly opposed to one trail in particular - the Yamhelas Westsider Trail.
It is widely known that one source of big money in Yamhill County politics is the George family, which owns and operates one of the largest hazelnut processing companies in the country.
Some of the George money in the 2023 election went to supporting Jason. The contribution paid off for the Georges when Jason decimated the walking bridge.
Don told Jason Newberg residents have indicated over the years that they want the additional land developed. At a board meeting later that year people filled the room to show their support.
Same goes for the Yamhelas Trail. YC commissioners who received George money have been working stealthily to get rid of the trail. This is the opposite of what Yamhill County citizens want -- as 3,200 signatures in favor of the trail attest.
Vote for Neyssa.