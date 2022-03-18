By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Newberg School District employees placed on leave after TikTok video

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

myopinion

What a Sh** Show that school is!!I've seen the tiktok, they spelled "allowed", "aloud"........that's rather embarrassing.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented