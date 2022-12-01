By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Newberg man goes to prison on weapon conviction

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

JWC

Let me get this straight. The same judge who gave a marijuana bootlegger a free pass for shooting at his landlords' children with a 12 gauge shotgun, missing by only a dozen feet from a range of almost two hundred yards, in retaliation for efforts to evict even though:
The manufacturing and marketing of marijuana from large scale, unlicensed grows remains a State felony as well as a Federal felony.
Possession of a firearm simultaneously with possession of marijuana remains a Federal felony.
The heavily armed manager of the bootleg grow had previously been convicted of domestic violence for threatening to shoot his father with a 9mm pistol and was thus prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The marijuana bootleggers were also manufacturing AR-15 "ghost guns" that were illegally converted to fire full auto then marketing said guns illegally.
Now understands that just threatening to shoot someone is a serious crime?

JWC

BTW, Judge Wiles recently sentenced one of the Hispanic defendants who was operating a very similar, unlicensed and therefore illegal marijuana grow on Stoner Road to 16 months in prison. I guess being lilly White rather than Brown has advantages in Judge Wiles' courtroom.

tagup

I don’t mean to ruin a good rant, but isn’t the jury responsible for determining the facts & verdict in criminal cases?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented