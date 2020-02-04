Newberg gains amateur women’s soccer club

Chehalem Valley joins Capital FC Atletica as the second club in the state of Oregon and has already made a mark in the soccer world with their active social media presence and focus on philanthropy in Newberg and beyond.

“For AC Chehalem Valley, and our fast-growing following, this is incredibly exciting,” said club Founder Joshua Duder. “While Portland is well-known for its soccer pedigree and for being the epicenter of support in Oregon, our region which is only 45 minutes south by southwest, is home to several independent youth organizations and has a unique soccer culture which we hope to showcase.

“The girls and women involved at club, high school, and college level soccer here, are champing at the bit to show off what representing Yamhill County and the Chehalem Valley means to them.”

Chehalem Valley’s home stadium is not yet determined. Options include Newberg High School, which features covered seating, concessions and a new turf field, or George Fox Unviersity’s soccer pitch.

“I don’t think any sporting organization goes into a season not hoping for the very best,” continued Duder, “But there are some very well-built clubs in the league and we may be a year or two away from competing for the title; however, the playoffs are always within reach and I think setting that as a goal is perfectly acceptable.

“We’ve watched the league keenly for a few years, but expect an entirely different experience now that we’re no longer on the outside looking in.”

Founded as an independent, nonprofit club with the mission of “using sport to improve the physical and mental wellness of women in our community,” the club already has made connections with other non-profits, including The Sports Bra Project to collect brand new equipment for girls and women who might not otherwise be able to play sports.

They also teamed up with other bird-branded football clubs to raise money for the National Audobon Society. And the team has worked hard to get off the ground and ensure they will be around for years.

Entrance to AC Chehalem Valley matches are free for children 17 and under who wear a soccer jersey to the event.

Follow AC Chehalem Valley as their prepare for their inaugural Northwest Premier League season by visiting their website at acchehalemvalley.com, like them on Facebook at FB.com/ACCVSheFlies, or follow them on Twitter @ACCV_SheFlies