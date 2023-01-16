New COVID-19 variant spreading concern

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
HumblyYours
As usual, so many non-scientific claims by people in charge of reporting or managing public health. Scarce hospital beds are partly due to fewer health employees as a result of vax and mask requirements (https://brownstone.org/articles/the-shortage-of-health-care-workers-has-a-cause/).
This was a pandemic of test results, not cases. I wish Nicole would cite a source on the CDC conclusions she mentions, which are constantly changing! The PCR test is extremely unreliable, and have caused pseudo-epidemics (https://brownstone.org/articles/pcr-tests-and-the-rise-of-disease-panic/)
Rona
@Humbly - and it looks like your sources cited - Brownstone - are simply anti-lockdown fanatics. You ask about non-scientific claims, yet in looking at Brownstone I see very little science or reasonable alternatives to back their position. Same position as our county commissioners, complain about how wrong everything is but offer no real alternatives other than no vaccines, no masks, and open everything up. Let natural attrition take over. Pretty irresponsible. I didn't "like" the lockdowns, but also asked what the alternatives were based upon what was taking place.
BigfootLives
Stop believing the lies. The information is all around you while they tell you to hide your eyes for your own protection. Our government is absolutely corrupt and the media who is suppose to be a watch dog acts more as a PR department regurgitating talking points and defending narratives rather than questioning them. God help us all.
An Israeli study on 196,992 patients who recovered from COVID and who were completely UNVACCINATED show ZERO signs of Myocarditis and Pericarditis.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35456309/
A study in Thailand on vaccinated children 13 – 18 yrs. old showed 29.24% developed cardiovascular damage after their second booster.
https://www.mdpi.com/2414-6366/7/8/196
- Stable cancers rapidly progressing in boosted people. - Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology at the St. George’s University of London, asks for UK’s unnecessary covid vaccine program to end immediately, The cancer specialist of more than 30 years writes that the link between Covid vaccine and “blood clots, myocarditis, heart attacks, and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy.”
https://rairfoundation.com/oncologist-sends-urgent-letter-stable-cancers-and-other-diseases-are-rapidly-progressing-in-boosted-people/
Bleepbloop
If you refuse to take medical advice from the vast majority of doctors on Covid, please stop going to doctors for other illnesses. If you get cancer, don’t get chemo or radiation. If you have diabetes, don’t take insulin. I’m sure there are naturopaths that will treat you. Just don’t pick and choose what advice you are willing to take.