By News-Register staff • 

Nearly $1.5 million headed to McMinnville airport

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

Kudos to Merkley and Wyden for doing a superb job securing this funding package for our local airport. As this corner of the Willamette Valley continues to grow, a viable and accessible airport will be much in demand, especially in relation to the burgeoning wine economy. It is nice to hear some good news coming out of Washington, DC for a change.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable